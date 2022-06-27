Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Trims Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMCG traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,594. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $76.39.

