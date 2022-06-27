Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Takes $338,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,586 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.16. 72,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,368,546. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

