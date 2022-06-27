Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Global X Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.33% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of BUG stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $26.33. 4,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,462. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $35.10.

