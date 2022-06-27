Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 2,590 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 93,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,009,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.11. The stock had a trading volume of 50,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,544. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.