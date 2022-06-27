Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC trimmed its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,913 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of BATS PFFD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 484,988 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

