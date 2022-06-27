Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,949 shares during the quarter. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF comprises 1.8% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,342,000.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF alerts:

NASDAQ RFEU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $79.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.