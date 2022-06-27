Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $1 Million Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.05. 20,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,987. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.

