Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises 1.0% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,038,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $298.23. 584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,177. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.15. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $275.57 and a 52 week high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

