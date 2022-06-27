ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Achieves Market Cap of $24.63 Million

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $24.63 million and approximately $2,503.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00184012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00053938 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014952 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

