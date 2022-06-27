Barclays Lowers Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) to Equal Weight

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZEN. Morgan Stanley lowered Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

ZEN stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.67. 282,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,915. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 0.96. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Zendesk’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $866,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,278.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,466. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

