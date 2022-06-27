XinFin Network (XDC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.38 Million

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 27th. One XinFin Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. XinFin Network has a market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $11.38 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XinFin Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.61 or 0.00761877 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,693,293,519 coins and its circulating supply is 12,293,293,519 coins. The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars.

