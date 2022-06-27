xEURO (XEUR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $33,871.00

xEURO (XEUR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. xEURO has a total market cap of $22,552.30 and approximately $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, xEURO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One xEURO coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00143723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00076021 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014482 BTC.

xEURO Coin Profile

xEURO’s total supply is 20,419 coins. xEURO’s official Twitter account is @xEuroOnline and its Facebook page is accessible here . xEURO’s official website is xeuro.online

xEURO Coin Trading

