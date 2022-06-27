Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $108.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WOLF. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wolfspeed to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.29.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average is $94.75. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

