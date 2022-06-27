WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 292 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

ITB traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $53.54. 5,404,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.13. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

