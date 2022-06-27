WMG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.35. The company had a trading volume of 49,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,051. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $147.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

