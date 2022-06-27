WMG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.56. The company had a trading volume of 33,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,087. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

