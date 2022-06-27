WMG Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 214 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $183.98. 32,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002,052. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.58.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,518 shares of company stock worth $26,695,256. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

