WMG Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.1% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $294.99. 1,423,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,502,188. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.