WMG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 745 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.27. 860,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,654,273. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

