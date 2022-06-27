WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.97

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 27654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

The stock has a market cap of $515.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

In other news, Director Justin Hartfield sold 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $47,033.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Justin Dean sold 10,253 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $56,083.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,254.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,745 shares of company stock worth $537,430 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WM Technology by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of WM Technology by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,236 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WM Technology by 535.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 82,469 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

