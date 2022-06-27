Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,350 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($35.52) to GBX 2,350 ($28.78) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. AlphaValue downgraded Wizz Air to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,660 ($44.83) to GBX 2,700 ($33.07) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($34.30) to GBX 2,700 ($33.07) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,375.00.

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

