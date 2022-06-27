WINk Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

