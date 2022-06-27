WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 53,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 559,041 shares.The stock last traded at $17.39 and had previously closed at $17.24.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 83.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,421,066 shares in the company, valued at $28,421,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $389,435.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 392,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,385 shares of company stock worth $1,252,768. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

