Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given New $41.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

