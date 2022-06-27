Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.
Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.34 million, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 2.47. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.40.
Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
