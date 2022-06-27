Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.34 million, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 2.47. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRN. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Western Copper and Gold by 911.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 424,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 382,770 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 2.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 501,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

