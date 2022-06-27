West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Rating Lowered to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has C$105.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$190.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$126.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$151.60.

WFG opened at C$97.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of C$8.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.46. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$82.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$130.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$110.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$113.97.

West Fraser Timber ( TSE:WFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$12.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$12.63 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 15.3759486 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

