Wells Fargo & Company Trims MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Target Price to $110.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.25.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $105.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

