Wells Fargo & Company Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $282.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $277.00 to $282.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.10.

FDX stock opened at $243.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.18 and its 200-day moving average is $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FedEx has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $302.65.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 24,340.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after buying an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

