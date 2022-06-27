WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 2.4% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,233,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,859,000 after acquiring an additional 171,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,590,000 after acquiring an additional 174,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,652,000 after acquiring an additional 265,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,057. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.58.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

In related news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.