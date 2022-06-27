WazirX Market Capitalization Achieves $87.81 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. WazirX has a market cap of $87.81 million and $5.27 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00143635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00075610 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014464 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.