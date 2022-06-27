Waypoint REIT (WPR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on August 30th

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Waypoint REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

