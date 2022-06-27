Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last Week

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $738,528.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.0787 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00143723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00076021 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

