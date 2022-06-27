Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Achieves $39.45 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $39.45 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00095788 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018047 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00051512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00275022 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009167 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 90.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

