Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Trimmed by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,749 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Visa by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 102,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Visa by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 78,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,367,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,467 shares of company stock worth $7,322,535. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
A number of brokerages have commented on V. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
