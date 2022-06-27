VIMworld (VEED) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $446,632.00

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $11.49 million and approximately $446,632.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIMworld has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00145612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00076870 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,093.61 or 1.00159255 BTC.

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

