Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 96,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,619,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.
VERU has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price objective on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.76 and a beta of -0.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Veru by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 45,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Veru by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.
About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veru (VERU)
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.