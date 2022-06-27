Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 96,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,619,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

VERU has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price objective on Veru from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.76 and a beta of -0.58.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Veru by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 45,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Veru by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

