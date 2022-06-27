Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up to $17.86

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.86, but opened at $18.48. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 85,846 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VET. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.46.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $634,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 577,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 501,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

