Verde Capital Management Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Verde Capital Management decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $76.51. 15,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,831. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average of $78.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.