Verde Capital Management Has $2.73 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Verde Capital Management owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock traded up $1.76 on Monday, reaching $54.13. 1,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,594. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.17.

