Verde Capital Management Buys 13,522 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Verde Capital Management increased its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the quarter. Beyond Meat accounts for approximately 0.6% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BYND traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.61. The stock had a trading volume of 64,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.72. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $160.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 54.79% and a negative return on equity of 160.55%. The company had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. Barclays lowered Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

