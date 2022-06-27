Verde Capital Management Acquires New Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $123.98. 4,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,865. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.24.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Argus boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.