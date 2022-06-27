Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $253.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.68.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $207.04 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.04.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,376. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,973,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,690,000 after buying an additional 340,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after buying an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

