Vectorspace AI (VXV) Price Hits $0.56 on Exchanges

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Vectorspace AI has a market cap of $22.24 million and approximately $103,181.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00282282 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.01902891 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00302445 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

VXV is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,800,565 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

