Vanilla Network (VNLA) Reaches Market Cap of $516,918.51

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00004356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $516,918.51 and approximately $954.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00180899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00060579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

