Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Trimmed by Platt Investment Counsel LLC

Platt Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.34. 113,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,713. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

