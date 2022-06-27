Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 204.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after buying an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after buying an additional 56,407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after buying an additional 330,335 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $196.05 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

