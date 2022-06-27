Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Boosted by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.9% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $359.24. The company had a trading volume of 138,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $371.36 and its 200-day moving average is $398.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

