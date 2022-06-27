Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 11.7% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $359.92. The company had a trading volume of 342,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,389. The business’s 50-day moving average is $371.36 and its 200 day moving average is $398.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

