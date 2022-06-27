Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

VBK traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $206.71. 17,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,078. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.27 and its 200 day moving average is $237.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

