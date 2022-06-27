Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,622. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.74 and its 200 day moving average is $204.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

